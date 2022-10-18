Jarvis scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Jarvis opened the scoring at 3:35 of the first period, squeaking the puck past Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, who wasn't tight to his post. The goal was Jarvis' second in three games this year. The 20-year-old winger has added eight shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He's looked solid in a top-line role, and with the Hurricanes winning, there's little reason to see him move down the lineup.