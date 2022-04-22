Jarvis scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-2 victory over the Jets.

It was the rookie's 15th goal of the season and it was special -- he is from Winnipeg. "That was awesome," Jarvis told reporters after the game. "That's definitely one of the highlights of my career so far, scoring against them. Being the game-winning goal makes it a little bit sweeter." Jarvis won a net-front battle with veteran defender Nate Schmidt and scored on a rebound that popped loose from a point shot. He's riding a modest three-game point streak (one goal, two assists).