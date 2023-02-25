Jarvis contributed a goal in Carolina's 4-0 victory over Ottawa on Friday.
Jarvis' marker came at 6:29 of the first period to increase Carolina's lead to 2-0. He's up to 13 goals and 31 points in 57 contests in 2022-23. Jarvis has been on a roll with five goals and seven points over his last four games.
