Jarvis scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Jarvis picked up all three of his points in the third period as the Hurricanes attempted a comeback. One of his goals came on a power play. With a pair of multi-point efforts in his last two games, the 21-year-old is up to four goals, two assists, 16 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-2 rating through five appearances.