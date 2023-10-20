Jarvis scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.
Jarvis picked up all three of his points in the third period as the Hurricanes attempted a comeback. One of his goals came on a power play. With a pair of multi-point efforts in his last two games, the 21-year-old is up to four goals, two assists, 16 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-2 rating through five appearances.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Tallies twice in win•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Two power-play points in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Goal, assist in Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Lights lamp twice Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Garners assist Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Scoring drought continues•