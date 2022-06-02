Jarvis confirmed he suffered a concussion in Game 7 against the Rangers on Monday and continues to deal with symptoms Thursday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Jarvis recorded eight points (three goals) in 14 postseason appearances for the Hurricanes this season, including a pair of power-play points. During his rookie campaign, the 20-year-old winger racked up 17 goals and 23 helpers in 68 contests and should be capable of besting those numbers in 2022-23. If Jarvis can in fact be a 20-goal scorer next year, he should be considered a top-half fantasy target.