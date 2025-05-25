Jarvis scored a power-play goal, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Jarvis avoided missing time after getting hurt in Game 2 on Thursday. The 23-year-old netted his fifth goal of the postseason, but it was scored after the Panthers had a five-goal rally in the third period. Jarvis is at 13 points (eight on the power play), 31 shots on net, 42 hits, 10 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 13 playoff contests.