Jarvis extended his pointless streak to four games in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Jarvis has been scuffling a bit as of late, although overall he still has a solid 19 points in 27 games, putting him on pace for a 55- to 60-point season. He's still skating mainly on the Canes' top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Michael Bunting, so as long as he continues to see top-six minutes (he had a season high 22:14 TOI Saturday with 5:09 coming on the PP), he's worth starting in most formats.