Jarvis recorded two assists (one on the power play), three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

This was Jarvis' first multi-point effort since Nov. 4, and it included his first power-play point since Dec. 13. The 20-year-old hasn't had much of a goal-scoring touch this month, logging two tallies and seven helpers in 13 December outings. For the season, the second-year winger has six goals, 13 helpers (three on the power play), 72 shots on net, 37 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 36 contests.