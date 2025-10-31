Jarvis suffered an apparent lower-body injury Thursday versus the Islanders, and head coach Rod Brind'Amour was not optimistic about the forward's status after the game, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The Hurricanes have already dealt with a number of injuries this season, but losing Jarvis for any length of time would be a massive blow to the team's structure. He has produced 11 points over 10 games, including four game-winning goals, and he plays in all situations. More information on Jarvis' status should be available prior to Saturday's game in Boston, but fantasy managers should start looking for fill-in options now, as it appears he'll miss some time.