Jarvis was drafted 13th overall by the Hurricanes at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

The second-half of Jarvis' draft year absolutely screamed star power. Originally pencilled in as a clear second-round talent, the speedster took off in 2020 and became one of the five most dominant forwards in the CHL with 74 points in his last 36 games. Jarvis is effective in all three zones and dangerous with the puck on his stick. At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, he needs to fill out. But this hard-working pivot is about to become a coach and fan favorite in Raleigh. Jarvis will be a solid second-line NHLer and strong fantasy citizen for a long time.