Jarvis scored two goals -- one on the power play -- on eight shots in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 5 win over the Bruins.

Playing in the biggest game of his young NHL career, the rookie was arguably the best player on the ice. Among Jarvis' game-high eight shots were an even-strength goal to make it 3-0 in the second and a power-play marker that extended the lead to 4-0 in the third. Jarvis also had two points in Game 1 but had been blanked in the three games since.