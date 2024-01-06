Jarvis scored a backhand shot in Friday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Jarvis' even-strength tally set the tone for Carolina blitzing its way to five straight unanswered goals in the third frame. Don't look now, but with 14 goals through 39 games, Jarvis has already matched his scoring output from last year when he played in every contest. Drafted 13th overall in 2020, Jarvis is situated on the No. 1 power-play unit, with the Hurricanes ranking fourth overall on the man advantage (28.2 percent). The burgeoning winger is doing his part by delivering eight power-play goals to complement a pair of assists in that key special teams spot.