Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Tallies in Tuesday's shootout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis scored a goal on nine shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.
Jarvis has two goals and five assists during his active four-game point streak. The 24-year-old forward's nine shots Tuesday were a season high for him. He's up to 28 goals, 53 points, 180 shots, 77 hits and a plus-11 rating across 56 appearances, putting him on track to top the 30-goal and 60-point marks for the third straight campaign.
