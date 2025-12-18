Jarvis scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Jarvis has been limited to three goals over his last five games, though that's still decent production. The 23-year-old forward is up to 19 goals, 27 points, 106 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-1 rating across 33 appearances. With Sebastian Aho getting a three-point effort Wednesday, the engine of the Hurricanes' offense should be fired up again, and Jarvis should be in a good position as Aho's linemate to get back to dominant performances.