Jarvis tallied a power-play goal, dished out a power-play assist, fired six shots on net and recorded four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

In his return from a rib injury that has kept him sidelined since Dec. 20, Jarvis showcased the fire that was likely lit under him after not being selected for Team Canada's roster ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Both of his points Tuesday came at a man advantage, with his goal putting the Hurricanes up 5-1 in the second period. Overall, the 23-year-old rising star is up to 20 goals, 11 assists, 116 shots on net and 47 hits through 35 games this season. With there being a decent chance that Jarvis would be considered to join Team Canada as a potential injury replacement, he will likely put forth everything he has at the NHL level in hopes of impressing the coaching staff. Regardless of his chase to be an Olympian, he remains on a strong enough pace to reach the 60-plus point mark for the third consecutive season despite missing over two weeks.