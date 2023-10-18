Jarvis scored a pair of power-play goals on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Jarvis was limited to one assist over the Hurricanes' first three games. He broke through Tuesday, and he led the team's forwards in ice time with 21:00 while Sebastian Aho (upper body) sat out. Jarvis has three points, 11 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-2 rating through four contests in a top-six role. He produced 39 points in 82 outings a year ago.