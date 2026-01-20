Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Three-game, four-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Sabres.
He fired five shots and added five hits. Jarvis has four points (one goal, three assists) on a three-game scoring streak and 37 points, including 22 goals, 135 shots and 62 hits in 42 games this season. Jarvis is well on his way to a third-straight 30-plus goal season, and if he continues his current success, he could establish a new career mark. His previous best of 33 came in 2023-24.
