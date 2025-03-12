Jarvis scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Jarvis' goal came early in the first period while the Hurricanes were on the penalty kill. The snipe extended his goal streak to three games and three goals. Jarvis sits in a five-way tie for second in the NHL with five shorthanded points. On top of that, his 26 goals not only lead the Canes, but they put him into the NHL's top-30 snipers. Jarvis' overall point total (49) may not eclipse his career mark of 67, but he's well on his way to another 30-plus goal season.