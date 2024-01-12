Jarvis produced a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

He added four shots on net and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. Jarvis is heating up again, racking up five goals and 11 points in the last 12 games, and the 21-year-old remains on pace to shatter his career scoring highs -- he needs just two more goals to tie his previous best of 17, and nine more points to match the 40 he delivered as a rookie in 2021-22.