Jarvis produced a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

He had a hand in each of Carolina's first three goals as the team jumped out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second period. Jarvis is building up significant momentum ahead of the playoffs -- the 23-year-old has five multi-point performances in the last eight games, amassing five goals and 12 points over that stretch. With three games left on the Hurricanes' regular-season schedule, Jarvis has some personal milestones in sight. He needs one more goal to tie the career-high 33 he scored last season, and four more points to reach 70 for the first time.