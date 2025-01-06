Jarvis scored twice on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Jarvis ended a seven-game goal drought with a pair of second-period tallies, and he also helped out on Jalen Chatfield's goal in that frame. This was Jarvis' sixth multi-point effort, two of which have come over his last five games. For the season, the 22-year-old winger is at 11 goals, 18 assists, 88 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-2 rating through 33 appearances, mainly in a top-six role.