Jarvis had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over the Capitals on Thursday. The Hurricanes eliminated the Capitals with the victory.

Jarvis's goal went into an empty net to seal the series. He has 10 points, including six on the power play, and 26 shots in 10 games this postseason. And he's currently on a four-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists). Jarvis is tied with Sebastian Aho for the team lead in playoff scoring after finishing second to him in the regular season.