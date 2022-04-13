Jarvis scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Rangers.

It was a beautiful goal. Sebastian Aho fed Jarvis from the point and he broke in, deked an lifted a backhander under Frederik Andersen's blocker arm to put the Canes up 2-1 at 1:02 of the second period. He had already set up Andrei Svechnikov late in the first for the Canes' opening goal. Jarvis has five points, including four helpers, in his last four games. He sits in a tie with Rem Pitlick for ninth on the NHL rookie scoring list with 33 points and eighth on the rookie goal list (14). Jarvis won't be considered for the Calder trophy, but he could end up being among the best of this year's rookie class in a few years.