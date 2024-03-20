Jarvis lit the lamp twice on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Jarvis opened the scoring in the first period and followed that up shortly after with another one to sit at 25 goals on the season. He's now on a four-game goal-scoring streak in which he has five goals over that span. His strong performance on the power play (15 points on the season), combined with his increasing goal scoring and consistent playing time, makes him a valuable asset for fantasy teams looking for well-rounded offensive contributions.