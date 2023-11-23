Jarvis scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Edmonton.

After Jarvis helped set up a Teuvo Teravainen tally, his teammate returned the favor and sprung the 21-year-old for his eighth tally of the season, giving the 'Canes a 4-0 lead midway through the first period. Jarvis has erupted for three goals and five points over the last two games, and while he's been streaky to begin the season, he's still headed for a breakout campaign with 15 points through 18 contests to go along with 27 hits and 43 shots on goal.