Jarvis produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

The 22-year-old scored the tying goal midway through the second period before helping to set up Jake Guentzel for one of his two empty-netters in the third. Jarvis is putting the finishing touches on a breakout campaign that has seen him rack up 31 goals and 65 points in 80 games while establishing himself as a top-six forward in a potent Carolina offense.