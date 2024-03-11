Jarvis tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-2 victory over Calgary.

Jarvis set up Jalen Chatfield's tally just 17 seconds into the second period before beating Dan Vladar off the rush for a goal in the final minute of the frame. It's an encouraging effort from the 22-year-old Jarvis, who had just two goals and four points in his previous nine contests while moving down to Carolina's third line. Overall, he's up to 20 goals and 50 points through 64 games this season. While his long-term outlook remains bright, Jarvis could be due for an even greater role reduction when Jake Guentzel (upper body) is able to join the lineup.