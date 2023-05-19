Jarvis scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Both of Jarvis' points came on the power play. He opened the scoring late in the first period and set up a Stefan Noesen tally in the third. Prior to Thursday, Jarvis had been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since the end of March. The 21-year-old winger is at five goals, five helpers, 31 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-6 rating through 12 playoff outings.