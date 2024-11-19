Jarvis (upper body) is "very, very doubtful" to suit up Wednesday against the Flyers according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site relays.

If Jarvis can't go versus Philadelphia, it will be the fifth consecutive contest that he's missed. Carolina has an upcoming three-game road trip, and Brind'Amour was also unsure if Jarvis will travel with the club -- Carolina wants to see how the right-shot winger responds to skating Tuesday before making a final decision on his status. Jarvis has recorded four goals and seven assists through 13 games.