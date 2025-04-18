Gostisbehere notched a power-play assist, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

Gostisbehere's misconduct penalty came at the end of the game, evidently for voicing some displeasure to the officials with a call late in the third period. The defenseman posted 45 points (27 on the power play), 122 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 52 PIM, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating over 70 regular-season contests. He'll likely continue to see some sheltered minutes at even strength while being a force on the Hurricanes' top power-play unit in the postseason.