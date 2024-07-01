Gostisbehere signed a three-year, $9.6 million contract with the Hurricanes, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports Monday.

Gostisbehere scored 10 goals and 56 points in 81 contests in 2023-24. He's a great asset on the power play, supplying two goals and 29 points with the man advantage last season. Gostisbehere will probably be limited to a third-pairing role at even strength, but Carolina is expected to take advantage of his abilities on the power play.