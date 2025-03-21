Gostisbehere notched an assist, three shots on goal and five blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Gostisbehere has six helpers over nine outings in March. The 31-year-old defenseman is also plus-9 for the month while adding 16 blocks. For the season, he's contributed 38 points, 105 shots on net, 58 blocks, 26 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 60 outings. As long as Gostisbehere continues to chip in steady offense, he'll be a big help to fantasy managers.