Gostisbehere notched an assist, three shots on goal and five blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
Gostisbehere has six helpers over nine outings in March. The 31-year-old defenseman is also plus-9 for the month while adding 16 blocks. For the season, he's contributed 38 points, 105 shots on net, 58 blocks, 26 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 60 outings. As long as Gostisbehere continues to chip in steady offense, he'll be a big help to fantasy managers.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Plates pair of apples•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Tallies helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: First goal in 21 games•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Pockets helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Logs assist in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Removed from IR•