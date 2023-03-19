Gostisbehere snapped a six-game pointless streak with an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Flyers.

Now with just 36 points in 61 games, Gostisbehere's season has been derailed by injuries and inconsistency. As such, he is unlikely to approach the 51 points he recorded last year with the Coyotes. Still, he's a solid play going forward as long as he's healthy, as he continues to average more than 20 minutes per game (22:30 average TOI), including a generous helping of power-play minutes (3:02).