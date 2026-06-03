Skip to Main Content
SportsNhl
Hockey
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Buries goal in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Gostisbehere has scored three times and added two assists during a four-game point streak. The defenseman is delivering quality offense late in the playoffs after being held to two assists over his first 10 contests this postseason. He has three goals, four helpers, 22 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 14 playoff outings this year.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!