Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Buries goal in loss

Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Gostisbehere has scored three times and added two assists during a four-game point streak. The defenseman is delivering quality offense late in the playoffs after being held to two assists over his first 10 contests this postseason. He has three goals, four helpers, 22 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 14 playoff outings this year.