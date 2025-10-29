Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Dealing with new injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere's lower-body injury sustained Tuesday versus the Golden Knights is not related to his previous injury, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Gostisbehere just missed time while on injured reserve, but he's sustained a new lower-body injury. The 32-year-old defenseman doesn't have a timeline to return yet. If he misses time, Mike Reilly will likely rejoin the Hurricanes' lineup.
