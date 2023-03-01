Gostisbehere was traded to Carolina from Arizona on Wednesday in exchange for a third-round pick, per TSN's Chris Johnston.

Gostisbehere has 10 goals, 31 points, 36 hits and 72 blocked shots while averaging 22:30 of ice time in 52 games with Arizona this season. He might play a smaller role with the Hurricanes, but he's likely to contribute to their power play, possibly as part of the second unit. The 29-year-old is in the final season of a six-year, $27 million contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.