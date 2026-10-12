Gostisbehere scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Gostisbehere's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. It was also his first even-strength point of the campaign, as his other goal and all three assists have come on the power play. The 33-year-old defenseman has added 13 shots on net, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-5 rating. Gostisbehere's power-play usage makes him a reliable offensive defenseman in fantasy even though he plays on the third pairing at even strength.