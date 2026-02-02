Gostisbehere notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Gostisbehere has three goals and three helpers over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old helped out on Jordan Staal's opening goal and Sebastian Aho's game-winner. Gostisbehere has been excellent when healthy, racking up nine goals, 29 helpers, 13 power-play points, 80 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 38 appearances. He should benefit from the Olympic break to get some rest, assuming he stays healthy through the last two games prior to the break.