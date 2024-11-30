Gostisbehere nabbed two assists in Friday's 6-3 loss to Florida.

Gostisbehere produced one assist on the power play and one at even strength to extend his point streak to three games (one goal, four assists). The left-shot blueliner quarterbacks Carolina's No. 1 power-play unit, which ranks seventh in the NHL, and he's collected 13 of his 19 points on the man advantage. Gostisbehere is leading the pack among Carolina's defensemen in scoring with five goals and 14 assists through 23 contests