Gostisbehere scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Gostisbehere has found the scoresheet in all three games to begin 2025-26, earning a goal and three assists. He's added a plus-7 rating, five shots on net, two hits and six blocks while filling a top-four role. Among Carolina blueliners, Gostisbehere has arguably the most scoring potential, in part due to his spot on the top power-play unit. He put up 45 points in 70 regular-season games in 2024-25 and should be in that neighborhood again this year.