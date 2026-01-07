Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal, placed four shots on net and recorded three blocks in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Gostisbehere found the back of the net with a man advantage just under 14 minutes into the opening period. With the twine finder, he is up to five goals, 30 points, 55 shots on net and 35 blocks over 31 games this season. While he scored on a power play Tuesday, the 32-year-old blueliner has actually been much stronger at even strength this season, in spite of the fact that many believe his value exists solely on the power play. Nearly a point-per-game player this season, Gostisbehere checks many boxes in fantasy and should continue to see work in Carolina's top defensive pair when healthy.