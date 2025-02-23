Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Gostisbehere finally got the Canes on the board at 12:25 of the third period. He skated into the slot from the blue line, and he one-timed a pass from Sebastian Aho, who found him from behind the net. Gostisbehere has just four points (one goal, three assists) in his last 18 games. The goal was his first in 20 games. Yes, those are long droughts, but remember that he had 27 points in his first 31 games. Ghost isn't a near point-per-game guy, but he's way more than the guy he's been in his last 18. He's somewhere in between these two polarities, and that means Gostisbehere could bring you sneaky value toward season's end.