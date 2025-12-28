Gostisbehere put up a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Saturday.

His goal stood as the winner. Gostisbehere pushed it to 3-1 at 15:22 of the second period after he took a pass at the top of the left circle before ripping a wrist shot under the crossbar. Gostisbehere has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last four games, and he continues to roll along at a career pace. He has 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) and 48 shots in 28 games.