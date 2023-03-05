Gostisbehere contributed a goal and two assists in Carolina's 6-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

All three of Gostisbehere's points were recorded while Carolina was on the power play, which brings him up to 14 with the man advantage in 2022-23. He has 12 goals and 35 points in 54 contests this season. Gostisbehere has recorded three goals and six points over his last four outings, including two goals and four points over two contests since being acquired by Carolina from Arizona on Wednesday.