Gostisbehere dished out an assist, placed a shot on net and blocked an attempt in Sunday's 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Gostisbehere slid the primary helper on Jordan Staal's lone goal of the game for Carolina. With the apple, Gostisbehere has 18 assists, 21 points and 34 shots on goal through 19 games this season. The 32-year-old blueliner has been phenomenal when healthy, as he's registered a point in all but four games this season. Despite missing nine games this year, Gostisbehere is tied for 13th among defensemen in points. He's currently on a three-game point streak, and his last two assists have occurred with a man advantage. Carolina's power-play specialist is a must-roster in all fantasy leagues that place a premium on points and has a case to be rostered in most standard league formats.