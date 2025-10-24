Gostisbehere was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Gostisbehere is no longer with the Hurricanes on their road trip, but by the time they're home against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, he will be eligible to be activated. There's been no update on the 32-year-old's timeline. Gostisbehere's move to IR comes as the Hurricanes called up Bradly Nadeau to help replenish some forward depth after injuries took Eric Robinson (upper body) and William Carrier (lower body) out of the lineup.