Gostisbehere recorded five shots versus the Senators on Monday but failed to break out of his pointless streak.

Gostisbehere is mired in an eight-game pointless streak on top of his 19-game goal drought. Since joining the Hurricanes, the 29-year-old blueliner has seen his point-per-game rate drop to .33 from the .59 he was averaging with Arizona. Still, Gostisbehere continues to see opportunities with the No. 1 power-play unit and figures to offer top-half fantasy value.