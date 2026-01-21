Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday that he hopes Gostisbehere (lower body) will start skating again soon, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Gostisbehere has missed the last three games due to his lower-body injury, and he'll likely be unavailable for a fourth consecutive matchup Thursday against Chicago since he hasn't yet resumed skating. Over 35 appearances this season, he's recorded six goals, 26 assists, 42 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 20:08 of ice time.