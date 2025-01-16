Gostisbehere produced an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

This was Gostisbehere's second game back after missing eight contests due to an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old has immediately resumed his role on the top power-play unit, but he also remains on the third pairing at even strength. His helper snapped a five-game slump, and the defenseman is now at 28 points (18 on the power play), 74 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 30 hits and a minus-5 rating through 37 appearances this season.