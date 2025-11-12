Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Nabs assist in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.
Gostisbehere returned from missing six games due to an injury to his midsection. Injuries have already taken a chunk of his campaign, but he's been productive with eight points, seven shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over seven contests when healthy. He should see top-four minutes going forward, and he'll also feature heavily on the power play.
